Punjab Kings registered a five-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in a last-over thriller on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, PBKS posted a huge total of 197/4 in 20 overs with skipper Shikhar Dhawan smashing 86* off 56 balls. Later, Sam Curran defended 16 runs off the last over as RR were restricted at 192/7, despite a quick knock of 36 off 18 balls from Shimron Hetmyer. Both the teams have a history of delivering thrilling encounters over the years. In 2020, RR chased down 224 runs after Rahul Tewatia smashed 5 sixes in Sheldon Cottrell's over. It was followed by PBKS clinching a win by 4 runs in the final over in 2021.

To make the clash more exciting, the social media team of RR posted a smart tweet, which went viral in no time and garnered a lot of attention. Few hours before the match, RR's Twitter handle compared their clash against PBKS to the Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid and wrote, "El Clasico tonight."

El Clásico tonight — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2023

The story took a hilarious turn when a user with a profile picture of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the background, wrote, "El Clasico of minnows." To which, RR replied, "nice dp."

Coming to the match, Skipper Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 86 and four wickets from Nathan Ellis helped PBKS to their second straight IPL victory with a tense five-run win.

Punjab rode on the left-handed Dhawan's 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati.

Ellis then starred in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep Rajasthan to 192-7, but not after a scare.

(With AFP Inputs)