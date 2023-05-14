MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were comprehensively beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last home game of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Chasing a target of 145, KKR crossed the finishing line with six wickets and nine balls to spare, with captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scoring match-winning half-centuries. Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR's chase after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside the fifth over.

While Rana and Rinku's partnership was one of the highlights, the moment of the night came after the match.

As Dhoni and CSK players were doing a lap around the Chepauk to give goodies to the fans, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently part of the commentary team for IPL 2023, ran towards the CSK captain and took his autograph on his shirt.

Dhoni and Gavaskar shared a hug after the same moment.

After getting Dhoni's autograph on his shirt, Gavaskar said on-air: "Please give me a new pink shirt for the remaining games".

KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

KKR's cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who did superbly and picked up two wickets each.

The defeat also puts on hold CSK's chances of sealing a play-off berth as the home side is in second spot with 15 points.

KKR, on the other hand, moved to 12 points with a match to play but their hopes rest on other results.

(With AFP Inputs)