Crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium witnessed the empathic win of Mumbai Indians over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Earlier, the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings took place at the same venue, where the four-time champions emerged as the winners. The tournament will now move to Ahmedabad, where the Qualifier 2 and the summit clash will be taking place. As the Chennai leg of the Playoffs has been completed, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle thanked the people of the city for their heartwarming hospitality.

Thank you Chennai. I met such polite and welcoming people. Such a stark and happy difference from the toxicity and personal abuse from a specific set of people in recent times. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2023

This tweet from Bhogle went viral in no time as people started expressing their opinion in the comments.

Chennai crowd was always called the 'most knowledgeable crowd'. We have utmost respect for knowledgeable ppl like you sir @bhogleharsha — A N B A A N A • F A N (@Monish_SuriyaFC) May 25, 2023

No bangalore fans were hurt — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 (@StarkAditya_) May 25, 2023

Glad you had a great time, Harsha. It's always nice to hear you speak about our beloved sport with the same warmth and ebullience wherever you go. Ignore all the negative energies coming at you. Toxicity and personal abuse is a trait of a weaker homo sapien, just smile & move on. — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 25, 2023

That toxicity and personal abuses get amplified because of immature and blind fandom where one gets a feeling of high defending them against the "enemies"..anyone can simply disagree or call one wrong but to abuse is taking it far. — movieman (@movieman777) May 25, 2023

Talking about the Eliminator, little known Uttarakhand engineer Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs.

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal's incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings' opposition for the big final on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)