SRH vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings taken on Sunrisers Hyderabad on the latter's home ground in match number 14 of IPL 2023. Coming from back-to-back defeats, SRH will still seek their first win in the tournament as they take on a high-flying PBKS. For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. On the other hand, the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS would be buoyed by starting the season with consecutive victories. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between SRH and PBKS, straight from Hyderabad