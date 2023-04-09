Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad Seek First Win Against Unbeaten Punjab Kings
SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Smarting from back-to-back defeats, SRH will have a lot to ponder, especially addressing their batting frailties, when they take on a high-flying PBKS.
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: SRH eye first victory against unbeaten PBKS on Sunday.© BCCI/IPL
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings taken on Sunrisers Hyderabad on the latter's home ground in match number 14 of IPL 2023. Coming from back-to-back defeats, SRH will still seek their first win in the tournament as they take on a high-flying PBKS. For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. On the other hand, the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS would be buoyed by starting the season with consecutive victories. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between SRH and PBKS, straight from Hyderabad
- 17:03 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: PBKS eye third win on trot!Punjab are soaring high after two comprehensive wins. If Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by seven runs via DLS at Mohali, Rajasthan were crushed by five runs in Guwahati as Punjab produced a fine display of their bowling and batting prowess.
- 17:02 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: Poor start for SRH in IPL 2023!For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.
- 16:54 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the 14th match of IPL 2023. SunRisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad tonight. Stay connected to get the live score and updates from the game!
