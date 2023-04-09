Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Eye No. 1 Spot With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders
GT vs KKR Live Score: Defending champions Gujarat Titans would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye hat-trick of wins.© AFP
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Defending champions Gujarat Titans would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Apart from the home advantage, GT have the players to achieve their goals, and it has been all too visible in the first two games of the season. On the other hand, fresh from their decimation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR would be keen to show the win was not a flash in the pan. Jason Roy is available for selection for KKR, but it will be interesting to see whether the Englishman will get a nod in. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2023 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:57 (IST)GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live: Toss will be crucial!The defending champions have been a gun chasing side over the last two seasons and if they win the toss at home, they are likely to chase again.
- 13:37 (IST)GT vs KKR< IPL 2023 Live: Hello!Hello and everyone to our live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.