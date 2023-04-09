It will be a battle of opposites when the unbeaten Punjab Kings take on the winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. PBKS have been enjoying a rich run of form with a narrow win over Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter thanks to brilliant batting performances from Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. Fast bowler Nathan Ellis also contributed with an impressive four-wicket haul. On the other hand, SRH have struggled with their last defeat coming against Lucknow Super Giants as they both struggled with bat and ball and Harry Brook continued to draw a blank.

Dhawan and Prabhsimran are expected to open the batting for PBKS once again after a brilliant partnership against RR and the third spot will belong to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Matthew Short is also an option for the Punjab Kings but it is unlikely that they would want to disrupt the winning combination.

Jitesh Sharma is expected to keep wickets while Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan will provide the much-needed firepower in the middle order. They will be followed by Harpreet Brar and the big-money buy Sam Curran who has shown promise but has not hit the standard expected off him.

In the bowling attack, Kagiso Rabada has arrived in India, but it is unlikely that he will play so soon for the franchise. In his absence, Ellis is expected to continue leading the bowling attack for the side along with Arshdeep Singh and Raul Chahar will be the main spin threat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh