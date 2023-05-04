SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to pull off a season-double over Kolkata Knight Riders when both teams face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH expect more consistency from their top-order this time around, with the likes of Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, and captain Aiden Markram performing far from their best. For Brook, however, the game against KKR could be huge motivation after he scored a century in the first fixture against them earlier this season. KKR too would be expecting more fluency from their batters as they look to get their campaign back on track after six defeats in nine games. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

