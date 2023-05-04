Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a moral-boosting win over the defending Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. Led by Aman Khan's defiant 51, and an inspired bowling performance from veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, DC defended a 130-run total, winning in the end by five runs. Mohammed Shami's bowling figures of 4-11 - his IPL best - went in vain despite an unbeaten 59 by skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia's seven-ball 20.

However, DC had a disastrous start to the game as captain David Warner was run-out after a terrible mix-up with Priyam Garg in the first ball of the second over of the match.

Warner, who is leading DC in the absence of Rishabh Pant, was undone just two runs after making it halfway down the pitch before he stopped as Priyam Garg stayed in his crease.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commenatating the match, lashed out at Garg for 'selling his captain down the river'.

"Where was the run there? There was no run. This is entirely Priyam Garg's fault. He sold his captain down the river," Gavaskar was heard as saying on-air.

After the match, Warner credited the bowlers for their third victory but was at a loss of words to explain their struggles with the bat.

"Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score," he said.

"We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I always hate it when there's a run out. I don't know what's happening with our batting.

"We tried playing postively today with the bat, didn't come off. We then wanted to come out and swing the ball, get early wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)