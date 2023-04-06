Rajasthan Royals made a brilliant effort but still fell short by five runs in their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Chasing 198, RR had a forgetful start to their innings as they were reduced to 91/4 in 11 overs. Then, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were sent to bat but could not build a big partnership as they went back to the dugout with only 124 runs on the board in 15 overs. Later, Shimron Hetmyer and young batter Dhruv Jurel anchored the innings and took the game down to the wire. However, the Sanju Samson-led side was restricted at 192/7 after Sam Curran defended 16 runs in the last over.

Hetmyer, who played a quick knock of 36 off 18 balls was sent to bat at number 7, behind Padikkal and Parag. Former India opener Virender Sehwag criticised RR skipper Samson and coach Kumar Sangakkara for not sending the West Indies star earlier, as he did not get enough balls to take his side to victory.

"He didn't get enough balls to bat. What's the point of this 200 strike rate? If he had batted at No.4 or 5, came ahead of Riyan Parag or even before Padikkal, he is a lefty too, then he would have gotten more balls to bat. He bats at No.4 for the West Indies. He has scored a century in India, knows the conditions well enough. He contributed for RR last year. And even when he was a part of the Delhi Capitals' squad, he had a crucial role in taking them to the finals," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"So, he should have been sent in a lot earlier. He is a very dangerous batter. Yes, he could have gotten out early but what's the guarantee that wouldn't get out early by batting down the order? But what if he got set by coming in the top four? He could have won you the game with an over to spare. I think RR captain Sanju Samson and coach Kumar Sangakkara have made an error here," he added.

Coming to the match, Skipper Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 86 and four wickets from Nathan Ellis helped PBKS to their second straight IPL victory with a tense five-run win.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Punjab rode on the left-handed Dhawan's 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati.

Ellis then starred in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep Rajasthan to 192-7, but not after a scare.

(With AFP Inputs)