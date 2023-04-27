One of the fan favourite, Sanju Samson might not be an India regular but his popularity among the masses is soaring through the roof. In an incredibly humble gesture, Samson answered a fan's phone call at the request of another fan during a selfie and autograph session for Rajasthan Royals. Handed the phone to click selfies, Samson suddenly saw the phone ringing. At the request of the fan whose phone it was, the Royals captain answered the phone. What happened next was hilarious.

The fan who owned the phone told his mate on the other end that it was Samson he was speaking to. The fan then asked Samson to say hello to his mate and the RR star obliged. Here's the video:

Calls > Text because you never know, Sanju Samson might just pick up pic.twitter.com/fJwGMbvmt2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2023

After back-to-back defeats, the Samson-led Rajasthan Royals would hope to bounce back with a win against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at home on Thursday, but it will be easier said than done as the MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot.

With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins while the Royals have lost their last two matches.

Thursday's match could turn out to be a battle between CSK's top-order batters and the world class spinners of the Royals.

The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact they emerged victorious in their first meeting of this season against CSK. However, even then CSK nearly pulled off a win as their talisman Dhoni turned the clock back with his batting, before going down by three runs in front of their home crowd.

However, things are different at the moment with Chennai registering their fifth win of the season, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, to grab the top position in he standings with 10 points.

A win for CSK, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Thursday, will brighten their playoffs prospects further. The Super Kings, a four-time winners, have the personnel to humble the Royals in their own backyard.

With PTI inputs