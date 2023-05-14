RR vs RCB, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It promises to be a showdown between this edition's two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis. RCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games. The Royals, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

