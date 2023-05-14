Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB, RR Square Off In Potential Season-Defining Clash
RR vs RCB Live Score: IPL 2023 match between RR vs RCB, Rajasthan Royals vs Royals Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match, Catch all the live updates here
RR vs RCB Live Updates: RR will take on RCB© BCCI
RR vs RCB, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It promises to be a showdown between this edition's two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis. RCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games. The Royals, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates from RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 match, straight from Jaipur:
- 12:53 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: RR's big victory over KKRThe Royals, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy Jaiswal's 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson's 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target.
- 12:47 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: Siraj's lethal formMohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team with 15 wickets from 11 games. But Siraj needs support from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR.
- 12:44 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: RCB's weak middle orderAustralian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.
- 12:43 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: RCB's strong batting orderWhile du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both the batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.
- 12:41 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: RCB's back-to-back defeatsRCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games.
- 12:33 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: Tough battle between Faf and JaiswalBoth Yashasvi Jaiswal and Faf du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament so far. While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that includes four fifties and a 124-run knock.
- 12:24 (IST)RR vs RCB, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
