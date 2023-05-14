Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR are currently standing at the fifth spot on the points table with a total of six wins out of 12 matches. In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders,the Sanju Samson-led side registered a thumping win by 9 wickets in a chase of 150. The 2022 finalists are likely to go ahead with their same Playing XI against RCB.

The Royals returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over KKR on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy Jaiswal's 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson's 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target.

While Jos Buttler failed against KKR, he remains a big threat alongside Jaiswal at the top of the order for the Royals.

RR's middle-order too looks pretty strong in the presence of Joe Root, Druv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone bright against KKR with brilliant figures of 4/25, New Zealand quick Trent Boult has been steady upfront and returned with two wickets in their last match.

Sandeep Sharma has also been providing great support to Boult at the start, while in experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, the Rajasthan franchise has a wily customer who has the ability to turn the match on his own on his day.

RR's Predicted XI against RCB: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C, wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

