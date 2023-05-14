Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in their crucial IPL 2023 match on Sunday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RCB are currently standing at the seventh spot on the points table with a total of five wins out of 11 matches. The Faf du Plessis-led team will be coming to this clash after facing a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring match. After the dismal show against MI, RCB management is likely to make changes in the bowling department for the match against RR.

RCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games.

While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both the batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.

Australian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.

Mohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team with 15 wickets from 11 games.

But Siraj needs support from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR.

RCB's Predicted XI against RR:Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood/Wayne Parnell.

