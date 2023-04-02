Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians, RCB would want to make a winning start in front of their own fans. However, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be without the services of star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Josh Hazleood. It will be interesting to see who will fill the four overseas spots for them.

Here's what we thing could be RCB's playing XI vs Mumbai Indians:

At the top of the order, Finn Allen is likely to open the batting alongside captain Faf, who was the top-scorer last year with 468 runs in 16 matches. Allen will hope to impress and cement his place in the team.

With Rajat Patidar not yet upto full speed, Virat Kohli is likely to come in at no.3 and anchor the innings for his team. The former RCB captain scored just 343 runs last campaign, but has looked in great touch for Team India this year.

In the middle-order, the likes of Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed are expected to feature, alongwith Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Bracewell, who was roped in as a replacement for Will Jacks, scored a century in the practice game will look to prove a point. He is expected to get the nod ahead of England all-rounder David Willey.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack, while Harshal Patel will add more balance to the team with his variations.

Reece Topley is expected to fill the fourth and final overseas slot, with Karn Sharma likely to be deployed as the specialist spinner.

RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj