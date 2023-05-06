Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. While RCB are better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can't afford any slip ups as the IPL reaches its business end. It will be a special game for local boy Virat Kohli, who has a stand named after him in the stadim. RCB are currently fifth in the points table with five wins and four defeats in nine outings.

Here's what we think could be RCB's playing XI against Delhi Capitals:

With 466 runs in nine matches, RCB captain Faf du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race. At the top of the order, Faf has been complemented by Kohli, who will be fired up as ever to let his bat do the talking.

So far, the Delhi-born batter has scored 364 runs, averaging over 45.5. His form will be key for RCB in this match.

In the middle-order, Glenn Maxwell look to find more consistency, while Mahiptal Lomror, too, has failed to impress the management so far.

Kedar Jadhav, who not so long ago was commentating on the game, could solve RCB's middle-order issues, something which has plagued them all through the season.

Dinesh Karthik has not been able to replicate his form from IPL 2022. He will be keen to prove his point.

On a tacky wicket at Lucknow, the bowlers bailed the team out of trouble. Mohammad Siraj got much needed support from a fit again Josh Hazlewood who both made impact with the new ball.

The spinners Karn Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga also revelled in friendly conditions but the strip at Feroz Shah Kotla and small dimensions will make their task much tougher.

RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma.