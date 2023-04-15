After facing two back-to-back defeats, Royals Challengers Bangalore will aim to get back on the winning track when they take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be coming to this clash after facing an one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling encounter. Despite putting up a strong target of 213, RCB ended up on the losing side. As their star Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is back from his national duties, he is likely to join the team's Playing XI against DC.

Here's what we think could be RCB playing XI against DC

After making a winning start, RCB lost their way, falling to back-to-back defeats.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show come Saturday. Glenn Maxwell being back amongst runs is also a good sign for the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball but death bowling woes continue to plague RCB as their bowlers have leaked runs at an alarmingly high rate.

Death overs specialist Harshal Patel has looked a jaded version of himself and RCB would hope others step up.

Hasaranga has linked up with the squad and is expected to walk right into the playing XI, strengthening the bowling department.

RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey/Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

(With PTI Inputs)