Virat Kohli, stand-in captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, along with other members of his team have been fined a hefty sum after his team's slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 on Sunday. Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh as he was the skipper of the side in the game. "Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Mr. Virat Kohli as their Captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2023," a statement from IPL read.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser."

Fiery half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by a three-wicket haul from Harshal Patel guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a victory by seven runs against Rajasthan Royals, in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday.

Chasing 190, RR were on course after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (52) stitching 98 runs for the second wicket before both departed in quick succession to be restricted to 182 for six. Harshal Patel (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Earlier, Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf contributed 62 off 39 balls for RCB. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end.