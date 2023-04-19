Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur for their next IPL 2023 match on Wednesday. The table-toppers will be coming to this clash after thrashing Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Gujarat had posted a total of 177/7 in 20 overs and while chasing, RR had lost their star openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 0 and 1 respectively. However, skipper Sanju Samson (60) and Shimron Hetmyer (56*) played match-winning knocks and took their side to victory with four balls to spare.

Batter Riyan Parag once again failed to deliver a promising performance as he got dismissed for 5. There are chances that the team management might bench him for the match against LSG.

RR possess a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson ensuring that the side has a good start and has enough runs in the powerplay.

While Buttler, with 204 runs has been their highest run-scorer, Jaiswal has struck at 149.45 during his 136 runs so far in the IPL.

And, when the duo failed the other day against GT, skipper Samson rose to the occasion, bailing out the team with a 32-ball 60 as West Indian Shimron Hetmyer completed the job with a 26-ball 56.

Devdutt Padikkal too has come up with cameos but Riyan Parag hasn't been able to grab the opportunities.

RR also has some quality spinners, with the trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin making life difficult for the opposition.

RR's Predicted XI vs LSG:Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

(With PTI Inputs)