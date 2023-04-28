Punjab Kings would look to return to winning ways at home after a couple of losses. Full time captain Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury but could return for the LSG fixture. "He is recovering well and could be in action tomorrow," said a team source as quoted by PTI on Thursday. PBKS, who have been guilty of throwing it away in the past, are making a conscious effort to raise their game as the tournament progresses.

The top-order comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short need to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two games.

Stand in captain Sam Curran showed against Mumbai Indians why Punjab paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds key for the team.

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with new and old ball while the team will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far.

A lot more is expected from leggie Rahul Chahar in the middle overs as he has managed to take only two wickets in seven games.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In case Dhawan is fit enought to be back to the squad, Atharva Taide is more likely to make way for him. On the other hand, changes are high that Kagiso Rabada may replace Nathan Ellis.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants:

Atharva Taide/Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

(With PTI Inputs)