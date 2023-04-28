Story ProgressBack to home
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Look To Get Back On Winning Track With Clash Against Punjab Kings
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live: Punjab Kings eye back-to-back wins.© BCCI/IPL
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial mid-table clash in the Indian Premier League at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Both teams have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the IPL play-offs. Though 200 has not yet been scored in Mohali in the season so far, the pitch at the venue should be friendlier for the batter compared to the 22 yards in Lucknow. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score Updates of IPL 2023 match between PBKS and LSG, straight from Mohali:
- 17:30 (IST)PBKS vs LSG Live: Will Quinton de Kock get a chance?LSG have played 7 games in IPL 2023 but Quinton de Kock is yet to get his first game of the season. Kyle Mayers has done well with LSG skipper KL Rahul as an opener. He has scored 243 runs across 7 games. His strike rate is 150.93. However, de Kock might replace him in the XI for a fresh approach. Check out LSG's predicted XI vs PBKS HERE
- 17:20 (IST)PBKS vs LSG Live: Mark Wood - major missing for LSG!The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the LSG attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return. Wood still remains the leading wicket taker for them despite missing three games.
- 17:04 (IST)PBKS vs LSG Live: PBKS predicted XI vs LSG -PBKS will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan too might be available for tonight's game. Check out PBKS' predicted XI vs LSG HERE
- 16:41 (IST)PBKS vs LSG Live: Arshdeep Singh on the rise!Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with new and old ball. His toe-crushing yorkers broke the stumps not once, but twice in PBKS' previous match against MI. The left-arm pacer has taken 13 wickets across 7 games. His economy rate is 8.16. Impressive! Isn't it?
- 16:29 (IST)PBKS vs LSG Live: KL Rahul's strike rate under scanner!Though Lucknow pitch has not been ideal for batting, skipper KL Rahul's strike rate became the talking point again as his team failed on last Saturday to chase down 136 against Gujarat Titans. Rahul has a strike rate of 113.91 so far in the competition and can surely do better on that front. Though 200 has not yet been scored at the PCA Stadium in the season so far, the pitch should be friendlier for the batter.
- 16:04 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 38 of IPL 2023. Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali tonight. Stay connected for all the live updates!
