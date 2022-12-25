Chennai Super Kings on Friday bought Ben Stokes for a whopping amount of Rs 16.25 crore, a mark that made the all-rounder the joint third-costliest player in the history of IPL auctions. Meanwhile, Stokes also surpassed Deepak Chahar to become CSK's most-expensive buy in an IPL auction. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants were also vying for the player but it was CSK, who eventually managed to rope in the star England all-rounder in their squad.

When the auction for Stokes was going on with CSK making the last bid, Deepak Chahar recorded the moment and shared it on his Instagram story, but with a hilarious caption.

"Ooo Ben Stokes," wrote Chahar while sharing the post.

Stokes was earlier a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad. The side released him ahead of IPL 2022 auction and he then pulled out of the mega event. He will now make a return to the cash-rich league, donning the yellow jersey.

New records were set at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction with three most-expensive buys ever. England all-rounder Sam Curran and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green were picked for Rs 18.50 crore and Rs 17.50 crore respectively by Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Sam Curran is now the costliest player ever to be sold in an IPL auction.

On the other hand, England Test captain Stokes equalled the previous record holder Chris Morris. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran got the highest-ever price for a West Indies player as Lucknow Supergiants secured him after making a whopping bid of Rs 16 crore.

