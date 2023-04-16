Star batter KL Rahul is going through a rough phase in his career. Whether its international or franchise cricket, runs have dried up from Rahul's bat. After an extending period of struggle with the bat for Team India, Rahul's form hasn't been any better for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rahul, who was second in the Orange Cap race last year with 616 runs, has managed scores of 8, 20, 35 and 18 in LSG's four games so far. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that the franchise is no longer dependent on the skipper's form to churn out results.

"Lucknow has come after winning cliffhangers. KL Rahul hasn't scored any runs till now but no one is depending on him at all. I see Quinton de Kock playing in this match and Kyle Mayers sitting out. Marcus Stoinis has done well. Nicholas Pooran has already done well," Chopra said on hi YouTube channel.

The likes of Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have stepped for LSG, especially when Rahul has looked out of sorts, while Quinton de Kock, who was the second-highest scorer for the franchise last season, is yet to feature.

However, Chopra feels that de Kock will replace Mayers in LSG's playing XI for the game against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

"Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have both not done well till now but they have still won three of their four games, which means they are in a good space. Ayush Badoni is also playing well. So you can see KL Rahul opening alongside Quinton de Kock. Hooda can come at No. 3 once again, Stoinis at No.4, Nicholas Pooran at No. 5 and then Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya, that's your batting order," he added.