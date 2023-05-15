Nitish Rana was left fuming at the umpires at one stage during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The incident took place ahead of the last over of CSK's innings. Vaibhav Arora was about to bowl the last over with set batters Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja in the crease. However, due to their slow over rate, KKR received punishment. Under new rules, they became bound to keep a maximum of four fielders outside the circle instead of five. Visuals showed that Rana lashed out at the umpires and got involved in a heated argument with them.

Only 9 runs came off the last over bowled by Arora despite the pacer bowling a no-ball in it. He also cleaned up MS Dhoni on the free-hit delivery.

Talking about the game, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana scored half-centuries as KKR defeated CSK by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

In pursuit of 145 runs, KKR were 33 for 3 at one stage with Deepak Chahar claiming all the wickets. This is when Rinku (54 off 43) and Rana (57 not out off 44) stitched 99 runs for the fourth wicket to take KKR out of hot water. The side eventually reached home in 18.3 overs.

Earlier, Shivam Dube scored 48 not out off 34 balls as CSK posted 144 for 6 in 20 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy (2 for 36) and Sunil Narine (2 for 15) claimed two wickets apiece. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against KKR.