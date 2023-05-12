An upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by leaders and defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Despite their best batter and captain Rohit Sharma enduring a lean patch with five single-digit scores on the trot, MI's batting has been nearly unstoppable on home turf. MI have chased down 200 or more on three occasions, but GT's bowling attack could pose a different challenge to the five-time champions. MI could make a change or two in their bowling attack, which has been leaking runs.

Here's what we think could be Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Gujarat Titans:

Rohit's form has been a concern for the five-time champions while his opening partner Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, hasn't been consistent. With the playoff race likely to go down the wire, both will look to improve on their performances.

Suryakumar Yadav's return to form is the biggest positive for MI, for whom the likes of Cameron Green, Tim David and Tilak Varma have done the bulk of scoring.

Nehal Wadera has been the find of the season for MI, having scored two half-centuries in as many outings.

The biggest concern for MI has been their bowling which has conceded four consecutive totals above 200, and nearly did so versus RCB again.

Jason Behrendorff led the attack in the absence of Jofra Archer, taking three crucial wickets against RCB.

Arjun Tendulkar could make his return, while Riley Meredith might also be recalled to replace Chris Jordan, who was expensive on his MI debut.

MI Predicted XI vs GT: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tilkar Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

(With PTI Inputs)