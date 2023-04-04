The spectators at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday were witness to MS Dhoni's remarkable return to Chennai Super Kings' fortress after a gap of three editions. In the IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings registered a victory by 12 runs after they defended a total of 217/7. Chepauk's favourite son Dhoni did not disappoint the crowd. In his brief knock that lasted three deliveries, the former India skipper smashed the first two balls off Mark Wood for huge sixes. Those two shots sent the entire stadium into loud cheers and a spree of chants of Dhoni's name.

Dhoni also achieved a rare feat as his two sixes not only played a crucial role in the match's result but also recorded the highest viewership on Jio Cinema, the official digital broadcasters of IPL 2023. The time when Dhoni was at the crease against LSG, Jio Cinema recorded a viewership of 1.7 crore, which is the highest of the season so far. With this, Dhoni broke his own record as Jio Cinema had previously touched 1.6 crore during his batting against Gujarat Titans, in the season opener.

Coming to the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred for Chennai Super Kings to help the team post a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress -- the M A Chidambaram stadium -- in their opening home match of the ongoing IPL in Chennai on Monday.

Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat.

Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

And then Moeen Ali returned with fine figures of 4 for 26 from his overs to help CSK restrict LSG to 205 for seven.

Late hitting by Nicholas Pooran (32 off 18 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) and a furious opening assault by his fellow West Indian Kyle Mayers (53 off 22 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) went in vain for LSG.

(With PTI Inputs)