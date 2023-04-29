Mohit Sharma on Saturday pulled off a superb catch during his team Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The game started with GT skipper Hardik Pandya winning the toss and opting to bowl first. KKR lost their opener Narayan Jagadeesan in the third over and Shardul Thakur was promoted up the order at number 3. The move from KKR could not profit the side as a stunning catch from Mohit ended the knock of Shardul.

The moment of brilliance came on the last ball of the fifth over of the KKR inning that was bowled by Mohammed Shami. The pacer bowled a hard length delivery to Shardul, who tried to hit the ball over the mid-on fielder Mohit.

As it turned out, Shardul failed to time the ball properly and it went high in the air. Mohit covered good ground by running behind and the made a superb judgement to take the catch.

Watch it here:

Mohit Sharma you beauty



A remarkable catch running backwards to dismiss Shardul Thakur #TATAIPL | #KKRvGT pic.twitter.com/QOOS30qusH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2023

After opting to bowl in the game, Hardik had termed the weather as the reason for making the decision.

"We will bowl first. Just because of the weather, it was bright when we came and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now. I'm pretty happy with where we are, 7 games gone, 7 more to come, we need to play good cricket and qualify for the playoffs. We will learn from the losses as well, but we just need to play some consistent cricket. We are playing the same team," said the GT skipper.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana said: "We would have batted first, DLS could come into the equation, but we would still have batted first. There are always areas where we can improve, we have had some forced changes - Jason Roy has a back issue, he's replaced by (Rahmanullah) Gurbaz. Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav."