Delhi Capitals registered their third win of IPL 2023 on Saturday after they comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Opting to bat first, RCB posted a huge total of 181/4 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror smashing 55 and 54 runs respectively. Later, DC ended up chasing the target with 20 balls to spare after Phil Salt played a brilliant knock of 87 off 45 balls. Apart from such a high-scoring action, the fans also witnessed a heated moment where RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at Salt during DC's chase.

However, both the players showed their sportsmanship after the match and cleared out all the differences. In a photo shared by DC on twitter, both Siraj and Salt were hugging each other.

Moment of the day! pic.twitter.com/LkCR0dvtUk — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 6, 2023

The picture soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left touched, seeing such a heartfelt gesture from both the players.

Siraj & Salt having a hug after the match. pic.twitter.com/ZaqwTbNG1t — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

Mohammad Siraj hugged Phil Salt and congratulated him on his knock.



Lovely to see! pic.twitter.com/cTInT2Z928 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

Talking about the incident, Salt had hit Siraj for three boundaries on the trot, with two of them going all the distance. In order to bounce back, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery to Salt, who threw his bat at it, only for the umpire to call it a wide.

Siraj wasn't happy with the decision as he approached Salt and gave the Englishman a mouthful. DC captain David Warner tried to act as a peacemaker, but Siraj also gave him the same treatment. The pacer was also seen making some gestures, asking Salt to keep quiet.

Coming to the match, David Warner scored a 14-ball 22 while Salt led the charts with a splendid 45-ball 87. Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw also produced handy performances with the bat as Delhi secured an easy win.

With the win, Delhi Capitals gained one position in the points table, going from 10th to 9th. But, as far as playoffs qualification is concerned, the equation is still pretty skewed, though not impossible.