Arjun Tendulkar kept his calm in a tense situation on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in an IPL 2023 game on Wednesday. Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. On Tuesday with eight-down SRH needing 20 off the final over, the 23-year-old Arjun kept his cool as he bowled couple of good yorkers and also took the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After the match, Arjun's maiden wicket was lauded by several former cricketers and celebrities.

"Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar #SRHvsMI #TATAIPL2023," Preity Zinta, Bollywood actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings, wrote in a tweet.

"Arjun Tendulkar today grew in stature. Justified captain's trust by bowling tight final over, held his nerves, took his first IPL wicket. Congrats Paaji, here's wishing a long successful career for Arjun. @sachin_rt #Arjun," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"So happy to see Arjun doing well. @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun's hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun! #SRHvsMI," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Nice to see the Calm approach from young Tendulkar," Irfan Pathan wrote.

"That was a superb last over from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Good on him," said Ian Bishop

After taking his first wicket, Arjun talked about Sachin's inputs on his game.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side," he said.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best. We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it."

