Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take center stage in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. For the first time, LSG will play in front of their own fans and they would be eager to kick-start their campaign with a win. LSG finished third last season, before losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. DC, on the other hand, just missed on top four, finishing fifth with 14 points. While David Warner will lead DC in the absence of Rishabh Pant, it will be Mitchell Marsh who holds the key for the capital-based outfit.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 1.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)