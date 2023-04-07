Lucknow Super Giants will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2023 match on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The KL Rahul-led side began its campaign with a thumping 50-run victory over Delhi Capitals. It was followed by a 12-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings, in a massive run-chase of 218. So far, West Indies star Kyle Mayers has been impressive with the bat as he smashed half-centuries in both outings. As South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is back in the camp, a door will be closed either for Mayers or Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Skipper KL Rahul's form is matter of concern as he failed to capitalise on his starts but Mayers produced some extraordinary hitting during his two blistering fifties in the last two matches.

Even though the batters failed to take LSG home against Chennai Super Kings, overall they have chipped in when required.

Among bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi has been impressive with five wickets so far, while England pacer Mark Wood blew away Delhi Capitals with a five-wicket haul in their opening match and also accounted for three scalps in their last game.

However, LSG bowlers have erred in their lengths at times and they would be looking to keep a check on the runs as it is a game of small margins.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Here's what we think could be LSG's Playing XI against SRH:

LSG's Predicted XI vs SRH:KL Rahul(C), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers/Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham

(With PTI Inputs)