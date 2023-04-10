Lucknow Super Giants registered a five-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous IPL 2023 match. With an all-round performance from Krunal Pandya and a careful knock of 35 off 31 balls from skipper KL Rahul, LSG chased down the target of 122 in just 16 overs. Now LSG will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the previous match, South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was not included in the Playing XI, despite being available for the selection. It will be interesting to see whether the KL Rahul-led side would include him and replace Marcus Stoinis.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has continued to impress, taking six wickets, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also played impactful roles.

In the pace department, England quick and the tournament joint leading wicket taker Mark Wood was down with flu and missed the previous game alongside medium pacer Avesh Khan, who injured himself. It is to be seen if the two are available against RCB.

Lucknow, who have won two and lost one game, would hope their batters are more consistent. While Kyle Mayers has been outstanding, skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' form is a concern.

Here's what we think could be LSG's Playing XI against RCB:

LSG's Predicted XI vs RCB:KL Rahul(C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock/Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham

(With PTI Inputs)