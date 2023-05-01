Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The KL Rahul-led side will be coming to this clash after a thumping win over Punjab Kings, where they posted a huge total of 257 in 20 overs and won the match by 56 runs. In their previous meeting against RCB, LSG won the match by 1 wicket in a last-ball thriller. As their star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis picked up a minor injury during the fixture against PBKS, there are chances that he might be rested against RCB.

The batting performance against Punjab was a testament to the firepower they posses. No total is safe when Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran get going.

Skipper K L Rahul, however, will be the feeling heat and would want to make a statement at LSG's home ground. The pitch in Lucknow has been bit of a letdown and worked against the strengths of the home team.

Offered a batting beauty in Mohali, LSG batters went on the rampage but they have struggled due to the slow nature of the surface here. Rahul and Co. would, however, be expected to put up a much better show than what they managed in their previous home game as they failed to chase 136 from a commanding position.

Spinners have enjoyed bowling in Lucknow with Ravi Bishnoi shouldering the responsibility alongside Amit Mishra. Afghan pacer Naveen Ul Haq has been tidy in the absence of Mark Wood. Avesh Khan has conceded close to 10 runs per over in seven games and he would be looking to change that.

LSG's Predicted XI against RCB: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

