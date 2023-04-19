Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match on Wednesday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The KL Rahul-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings. During the match, skipper KL Rahul smashed his maiden half-century of the season but the team got restricted to 159/8. Later, PBKS chased down the target with three balls to spare. LSG have been showing faith in their opener Kyle Mayers, resulting which South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been benched.

Debutant pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak impressed everyone with his figures of 2/19 in 3 overs and is likely to retain his place in the Playing XI against RR.

Lucknow have no dearth of power in their batting, with Kyle Mayers at the top and Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in the middle capable of pulverising any opposition.

While Mayers did his job in the powerplay, he, perhaps, needs to think about building partnerships after the first six overs, especially with Deepak Hooda struggling to get runs at the top.

Against PBKS, LSG also committed the mistake of bringing in the talented Ravi Bishnoi too late, allowing the batters to take the chase deep into the final over.

Bishnoi is a wily customer with a mean googly, and skipper Rahul may think of using him in the middle as well, instead of holding him back for the death overs.

Among the fast bowlers, LSG possess the fiery pace of Mark Wood and Avesh Khan. Yudhvir Singh Charak too will look to carry on his good run after a sensational two-wicket haul on debut against Punjab.

LSG's Predicted XI vs RR:KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

(With PTI Inputs)