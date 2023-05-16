LSG vs MI, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. MI are third on the points table with 14 points and with a point less from same the number of games, LSG are holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention. Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played a huge role in Mumbai's wins in the previous two games. Then LSG have players who can win for the game even from a hopeless situation, like Nicholas Pooran did against Sunrisers. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

Live Updates of IPL 2023 63rd Match Between LSG vs MI, straight from Lucknow