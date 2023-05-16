Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs MI, Live Score, IPL 2023: MI Take On LSG As Race To Playoffs Heats Up
LSG vs MI Live Score: IPL 2023 match between LSG vs MI, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Catch all the live updates here
LSG vs MI Live Updates: LSG to face MI© BCCI
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. MI are third on the points table with 14 points and with a point less from same the number of games, LSG are holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention. Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played a huge role in Mumbai's wins in the previous two games. Then LSG have players who can win for the game even from a hopeless situation, like Nicholas Pooran did against Sunrisers. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Live Updates of IPL 2023 63rd Match Between LSG vs MI, straight from Lucknow
- 17:13 (IST)LSG vs MI, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
