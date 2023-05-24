Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator Live Score: Mumbai Indians Face Lucknow Super Giants In Do-Or-Die Eliminator Battle
LSG vs MI Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator
LSG vs MI Live Updates: LSG take on five-time champions MI in the Eliminator.© BCCI/IPL
LSG vs MI Live Score: One team's IPL 2023 journey will come to an end today as Lucknow Super Giants take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in Chennai. On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings booked their place in the final after beating holders Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1. The winner of the Eliminator will take on GT on Friday for a place in the final. Both LSG and MI won their last league matches to book their place in the final. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 Eliminator Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Chennai
- 16:04 (IST)IPL 2023, Eliminator Live: Hello!Hello and welcome! Thanks for tuning into our live coverage of this IPL 2023 Eliminator, feat MI and LSG. Stay tuned for pitch report, toss and team news.
