Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya's decision to 'reitre hurt' on 49 during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 left many fans wondering. Seeing Krunal return to the field to bowl for LSG, allegations of the all-rounder 'faking his injury' to allow Nicholas Pooran to bat were made. As the debate over the incident continued, even India and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder R Ashwin explained that Krunal was within his right to do so. After the conclusion of the match, even Krunal explained his decision.

The LSG skipper, who took over the baton mid-season after primary captain KL Rahul was ruled out for the remainder of the season, revealed that he pulled a muscle because of which it was difficult for him to continue.

"I was having cramps, I pulled a muscle. I have always been a team player, anything for the team, so happy with the result," the veteran all-rounder revealed.

Krunal was also full of praise for pacer Mohsin Khan who was only playing his second game of the season. "Mohsin has a big heart. He had a surgery and playing IPL after such a thing, then sky is the limit. It has not been easy for us, really happy to end on a good note here. Good to give them a win in this last game at this venue," Krunal said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Krunal decided to head back to the pavilion before the first delivery of the 17th over was to be bowled. Batting on 49 off 42 balls, the LSG skipper allowed the hard-hitter Pooran to give Marcus Stoinis company in the middle.

Some fans wondered if Krunal's decision was based on the fact that he wasn't able to accelerate the run-rate the way he wanted to, hence decided to 'fake injury'.

Pooran, who replaced him in the middle, only scored 8 runs off 8 balls while Stoinis continued his onslaught with the bat, scoring 89 off 47 balls.

With the ball, Krunal was quite influential, leaking just 27 runs in 4 overs, though he couldn't pick up a wicket.

As for the match, LSG secured a win by 5 runs after Mohsin Khan gave away just 5 runs while Mumbai Indians needed 11 to win.