Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) look to return to winning ways as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KKR lost out to Gujarat Titans in their previous outing, and currently occupy the eighth spot in the points table. KKR were beaten comprehensively by SRH in their first meeting of the season, with Harry Brook scoring his maiden century in the tournament. Ahead of the game on Thursday, KKR named West Indies batter Johnson Charles as Litton Das' replacement. Charles' arrival will boost the morale in the KKR camp as the two-time champions look to secure a playoff berth.

Here's what we think could be KKR's playing XI against SunRisers Hyderabad:

Both Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have shown good form at the top but the management can only play one of them. Gurbaz is likely to feature with Roy out injured.

Narayan Jagadeesan will partner Gurbaz at the top of the order, while Venkatesh Iyer will continue to fill in as an impact player for promising leggie Suyash Sharma.

KKR would be expecting more fluency from their middle-order batters, especially captain Nitish Rana and Andre Russell. Rinku Singh has been scoring runs consistently down the order, including a 31-ball 58 against SRH in the first meeting of the season.

The management has shown faith in Sunil Narine, despite the West Indian yet to hit the ground running. However, David Wiese could lose his place in the team.

Either Tim Southee or Lockie Ferguson might replace Wiese, with Charles likely to be unavailable for this game.

Harshit Rana did well in his first game and is likely to start again.

The spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Narine and Suyash has been effective but need support from the fast bowlers.

KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (capt.), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma