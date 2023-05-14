Rajasthan Royal (RR) batter Jos Buttler fail to trouble the scorer as he was dismissed on a two-ball duck by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Wayne Parnell during their IPL 2023 match in Jaipur on Sunday. Buttler, who stuck four centuries and held the Orange Cap last season, recorded his fourth 'no run' score of IPL 2023, registering the joint-most ducks in an IPL season. Prior to him, six other players also registered four ducks in an IPL season.

Players with 4 ducks in an IPL season:

Herschelle Gibbs (DC, 2009)

Mithun Manhas (PWI, 2011)

Manish Pandey (PWI, 2012)

Shikhar Dhawan (DC, 2020)

Eoin Morgan (KKR, 2021)

Nicholas Pooran (SRH, 2021)

Jos Buttler (RR, 2023)

RCB notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive 171 for five.

Their bowlers, led Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs.

Michael Bracewell (2/16)and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked two wickets each.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform for the total.

But the middle order once again failed to fire as RCB lost four wickets for just 18 runs.

Spinner Adam Zampa and medium pacer KM Asif picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

With the win, RCB leapfrogged RR in the points table. Both teams have 12 points, but RR have played 13 games, one more than RCB.

(With PTI Inputs)