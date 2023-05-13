The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Supergiants in Hyderabad on Saturday was witness to some bizarre scenes. The match had to be stopped for close to 10 minutes due to unruly behaviour of the crowd as they threw objects at LSG dugout during the first innings. The on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal had to intervene as LSG players and support staff could be seen huddled as match was halted. According to Cricbuzz, 'nuts and bolts' were thrown on the field, however, there has been no official confirmation about what exactly happened. The commentators, however, confirmed that some object was indeed thrown on to the field.

The incident occurred in the 19th over after a waist high delivery by LSG pacer Avesh Khan to SRH's Heinrich Klaasen was given a no ball. LSG were not happy and took a review. The TV umpire, Yeshwant Barde, deemed it a fair delivery which left Klaasen frustrated. A ball later play had to be stopped due to the crowd incident. "Disappointed of the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klaasen said after the end of the innings.

According to some fans, who were present at the stadium, the crowd was allegedly chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' presumable in an attempt to rile up LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. The former India opener had an on-field altercation with Kohli recently.

Crowd chanting "kohli-kohli" after someone threw chappal on Gambhir due to which game stopped. #SRHvsLSGpic.twitter.com/PLG7ssCZ6Y — K (@sarphiribalika_) May 13, 2023

runal Pandya produced a couple of back-to-back high quality deliveries before Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad took Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 182 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Saturday. Not known as a big turner of the ball, LSG skipper Krunal (2/24 in 4 overs) bowled two identical classical left-arm orthodox deliveries, which had drift as well as enough turn to hoodwink Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (28 off 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0).

In case of Markram, Krunal drew him forward before the ball beat his outside edge to get stumped.

And the same delivery, pitched on same length found Phillips going on back-foot to see it deviate past his bat and peg the off-stump back. That the ball gripped a bit on both occasions also helped the bowler's cause.

However, Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 29 balls), inarguably SRH's best batter, was in his natural attacking self as his three fours and an equal number of sixes took his team to a respectable total.

The difference between Krunal and leg-spinners Amit Mishra (1/40 in 4 overs) and Ravi Bishnoi (0/23 in 2 overs) was the optimum pace in his deliveries.

With PTI inputs