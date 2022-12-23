IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran and Cameron Green shattered the all-time auction record as they were picked respectively for Rs 18.50 crore and Rs 17.50 crore by Punjab and Mumbai Indians. England's Ben Stokes went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore. Earlier, there was intense bidding war for England's Harry Brook between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ultimately, SRH bought him for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore. They also bought Mayank Agarwal For Rs 8.25 crore. Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore. Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane was picked by Chennai Super Kings For his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Joe Root and Rillee Rossouw went sold. This year's auction will see 405 players going under the hammer. However, there are only 87 slots available to the teams, with a total purse of INR 183.15 crores.

Here are the Live Updates of the IPL Mini Auction 2023 from Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes sold to CSK for 16.25 crore! Another star all-rounder Ben Stokes is under the hammer at the moment. He has started at his base price of 2 crore and the bidding is currently at 7.50 with LSG making the last bid. The latest bid is 13.50 crore from LSG. SRH are at the other end. 14.75 is the bid from SRH now and LSG make it 15. After a big battle between LSG and SRH, CSK entered the bidding war and secured the services of Ben Stokes for 16.25.

December 23 2022 15:36 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green sold to MI for 17.5 crore! The bidding for Cameron Green has gone to 16 crore with Mumbai Indians making the last bid. Okay, DC make it 16.25 now. MI make it 16.50. DC again with 16.75. MI are now at 17. This is going great for Green! It's 17.50 now with MI making the last bid because DC had crossed them after that. However, now DC have stopped. No other bidders and MI secure Cameron Green for 17.5 crore.

December 23 2022 15:33 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green under the hammer! MI and RCB are interested in Cameron Green at the moment and the bid is nearing 10 crore. Okay, it has crossed 11 crore by the time I was typing. The bidding way faster. Delhi Capitals are in the contest now. They are competing with Mumbai Indians.

December 23 2022 15:31 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Jason Holder sold to RR for 5.75 crore! Jason Holder is also in great demand with CSK and RR bidding for him with all their might. 5.75 is the current bid fro RR and CSK are comtemplating now. It seems that they don't want to go ahead from here. That's it for RR, they bag the services of Jason Holder for 5.75 crore.

December 23 2022 15:28 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Jason Holder under the hammer! The bidding for Jason Holder has started. CSK and RR are in the battle. The amount has gone over 3 crore with RR making the last bid. CSK are back with another bid, but RR are not stepping back. CSK lead again with 3.80 crore bid. There comes RR with 4 crore. CSK make it 4.20.

December 23 2022 15:27 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Odean Smith to GT, Raza to PBKS! Odean Smith has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 50 lakh. Sikandar Raza is under the hammer now. He has been sold to PBKS for his base price of 50 lakh.

December 23 2022 15:24 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran sold to PBKS for 18.50 crore! The bid for Sam Curran has crossed over 17 cores. PBKS have made the last bid of 18 crores. Mumbai Indians put a bid of 18.25. PBKS are back again with 18.50 crore and that's it. Punjab Kings have secured the services of Sam Curran for a whopping sum of 18.50 crore.

December 23 2022 15:21 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Bid for Sam Curran over 16 crore now! The bid for Sam Curran has reached 14.50 with SRH making the last bid. There comes CSK with 14.75. PBKS make it 15 crore. The bid goes on and SRH are now at 16 crore for Sam Curran. The bid goes beyond.

December 23 2022 15:16 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran under the hammer! The bidding for Sam Curran is going on and by the time, I am typing, his value is increasing with a great amount. MI and RR are currently in the battle. It goes over 10 crore with Mumbai Indians making the last bid. Rajasthan Royals don't want to step back. It's MI again with a bid of 11.25 crore. RR make it 11.50. CSK enter the battle now. 12.75 is the latest bid from them. RR are also in the battle.

December 23 2022 15:15 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Shakib Al Hasan unsold! The bidding for the all-rounders started with Shakib Al Hasan but he went unsold. His base price was 1.5 crore.

December 23 2022 15:14 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: What is the current remaining purse? SRH, who had entered the auction with the highest purse amount, have spent 21.50 crore for Harry Brook and Mayank Agwarwal. Gujarat Titans bought Kane Williamson while Ajinkya Rahane was sold to CSK.

December 23 2022 15:03 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Joe Root, Rilee Rossouw unsold! Joe Root is unsold at his base price of 1 crore. None of the franchises were interested in him. Rilee Rossouw follows him and he is also unsold. His base price was 2 crore.

December 23 2022 15:02 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Ajinkya Rahane sold to CSK for 50 lakh! Ajinkya Rahane has been sold to CSK for his base price of 60 lakh. No competition and CSK will pick him with ease. Prima facie, this seems like a good bargain for CSK!

December 23 2022 14:59 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Mayank Agwarwal sold to SRH for 8.25 crore! Okay, so here is some really intense battle going on between SRH and CSK. The bidding has gone over 7 crores. It is at 8.25 crore now with SRH making the last bid. CSK won't come in between this time and SRH lock it at the amount. Agarwal is theirs now!

December 23 2022 14:58 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Bidding war for Mayank is on! SRH have entered the bidding war for Mayank Agwarwal at the moment. The bid has already gone at 5.75 crore with SRH making the last bid. The CSK camp is contemplating, and there they go, it's a 6 crore bid from them. SRH make it 6.25. It is getting interesting!

December 23 2022 14:55 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Mayank Agarwal under the hammer! Mayank Agarwal is currently under the hammer. CSK and PBKS seem much interested in the player. The bid is currenly at 3.80 crore with CSK making the last bid. Some discussion in the PBKS camp, will they go forward? Let's see...

December 23 2022 14:52 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Brook sold to SRH for 13.25 crore! Both SRH and RR are not stepping back and that sees the bid for Brook go over 13 crores. RCB have made the bid and RR have held themselves this time from bidding. This seems the final touch. 1,2 and 3. Yes, guys, it is SRH that will get the services of Harry Brook for a whopping sum of 13.25 crore.

December 23 2022 14:50 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Bid for Brook goes over 10 crores This is crazy stuff! Harry Brook as expected is set to fetch some real big amount and the bidding war for him is not over yet. It has gone over 10 crores at the moment with SRH and RR contesting for him. Okay, make it over 11.

December 23 2022 14:45 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Harry Brook in demand! Harry Brook is under the hammer at the moment... Royal Challengers Banglaore and Rajasthan Royals are in the bidding war. Okay, his value has gone over 5 crores. It is going further beyond guys, it's over 7.25 now. Look at the interest of the bidders, they are ready to pay over 8 crores. Sunrisers Hyderabad have entered the bidding war against Rajasthan Royals.

December 23 2022 14:42 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Williamson sold to Gujarat Titans! No competition and Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans for his base price of 2 crore.

December 23 2022 14:41 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Bidding starts with Kane Williamson! Kane Williamson is under the hammer at the moment,. The bidding starts with him. He has a base price of 2 crores.

December 23 2022 14:35 (IST) IPL Auction 2023: Event kicks off! The auction has started in Kochi. Some formalities and we will soon be entering the bidding zone. Are you all excited? Stay connected folks and we will be providing you all the updates in the earliest possible time!

December 23 2022 14:20 (IST) IPL Auction: Which team has the highest purse remaining? Out of the overall 95-crore purse allotted to each team after the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest remaining purse amount of 42.25 crore. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have the lowest with a sum of 7.05 crore. Have a look at the entire list HERE

December 23 2022 14:17 (IST) IPL Auction: What is the base price of players? We are only a few minutes away from the start of the auction that will see a total of 405 players go under the hammer. A total of 19 players enter into the auction with a base price of 2-crore each, while 11 have a base price of 1.5-crore each. Check out the base price of each player HERE

December 23 2022 14:07 (IST) IPL Auction: The top names 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

December 23 2022 14:05 (IST) IPL Auction: What will be the teams' strategy? From the 2023 season onwards, the X-Factor substitution has also been allowed which effectively makes it a 12-man team per side for each match. The franchises, hence, would need to keep this aspect in mind before bidding for their desired players.

December 23 2022 13:42 (IST) IPL Auction: And some more rules! The number of Indian players in each squad can vary from 17 to 25, neither less nor more. When it comes to the overseas lot, a maximum of 8 players can be bought. Any player going unsold in the initial rounds can be brought back later.

December 23 2022 13:38 (IST) IPL Auction: Some more rules! The franchises have to spend 75 percent of their overall purse balance at all cost. No Right To Match (RTM) card has been allowed this time.

December 23 2022 13:36 (IST) IPL Auction: Rules explained Contrary to the last season, the franchises have gotten INR 5 crore extra to spend this time around. The said amount has been added to their overall purse balance.

December 23 2022 11:57 (IST) IPL Auction: List of all the players! Here is the list of players who are all set to go under the hammer in Kochi later today. Click here

December 23 2022 10:50 (IST) IPL Auction: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 mini-auction from Kochi. 991 players have registered for this year's auction, with only 405 making the final list. However, only 87 slots are for grabs.

