Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings registered wins over Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, on a blockbuster Sunday in IPL 2023. While RCB regained the fifth spot in the table, following Punjab Kings' win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday, CSK moved to the top of the pile, following RR's defeat in Bengaluru earlier on Sunday. Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls to guide RCB to a par score of 189 for nine after being sent in to bat.

Chasing, RR were on course after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (52) stitching 98 runs for the second wicket before both departed in quick succession to be restricted to 182 for six.

CSK, on the other hand, defeated KKR by 49 runs to register their fifth win of the season. Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane slammed quick half-centuries to guide CSK to an imposing 235 for four after being asked to bat.

Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK's scoring rate high.

Chasing, KKR could manage 186 for eight in their 20 overs. Jason Roy made a quickfire 26-ball 61, while Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 33-ball 53 but it was not enough to chase down the mammoth target.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is at the top of the highest run-scorer's list with a tally of 405 in seven games. In the wicket-taker's list, Siraj equalled Arshdeep Singh's tally of 13 wickets. He, however, tops the list courtesty of a better bowling average that Arshdeep.

(With PTI Inputs)