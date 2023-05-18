Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday but their fielding effort left a lot to be desired. After posting a mammoth total on the board, DC looked disciplined in their bowling but their blunders on the field allowed PBKS to claw back in the game. Liam Livingstone was dropped by Anrich Nortje at deep mid-wicket while Yash Dhull could not complete an easy catch in the deep to dismiss Atharva Taide. Even a run-out chance went begging as both batters were left stranded but the throw from the fielder was totally wayward.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting was visibly upset by the fielding effort and even Kuldeep Yadav could not help but shout at the fielders as catches kept going down during the PBKS innings.

Beleaguered Delhi Capitals finally came out all guns blazing as they played party poopers to all but knock Punjab Kings out of play-off contention with a 15-run victory in the IPL.

Already out of the playoff race, Delhi Capitals finally came to the party in their penultimate match of the season to post an imposing 213/2 after PBKS opted to bowl.

Rilee Rossouw exhibited some exceptional strokeplay in a 37-ball 82 not out, while Prithvi Shaw (54; 38b) also slammed a fifty on his comeback after about a month as DC scored their first 200-plus total of this season.

In response, PBKS managed just 198/8 in the stipulated 20 overs despite all the fielding harakiri committed by DC.

Englishman Liam Livingstone slammed a 48-ball 94, studded with five fours and as many as nine sixes, but it was not enough as the total proved too much.

(With PTI inputs)