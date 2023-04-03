Rajasthan Royals lead the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 table after the first round of matches thanks to their comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. RR rode brilliant performances from Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal to guide RR to a 72-run win in Hyderabad. As a result, they have a brilliant net run rate of +3.6000. In second place, Lucknow Super Giants also have two points, but their net run rate is currently +2.500. Royal Challengers Bangalore (+1.981), Gujarat Titans (+0.514) and Punjab Kings (+0.438) complete the Top 5 in the points table, and they all have 2 points from one game.

The bottom half of the table has Kolkata Knight Riders in sixth position, Chennai Super Kings in seventh and Mumbai Indians in eighth with –1.981. Delhi Capitals are struggling at the ninth position but Sunrisers Hyderabad are last in the table with a disappointing net run rate of –3.600.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing masterclass with a 148-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore made a sensational start to their IPL campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket demolition of Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Tilak Varma smashed a scintillating 84 off 46 balls to single-handedly power MI to 171 for seven but Kohli and du Plessis made mockery of the total, slamming twin fifties as RCB romped home with as many as 22 balls to spare.

Chasing 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) produced an exhibition of sublime stroke-making, plundering 10 boundaries and as many maximums during their near flawless 89-ball stand.

After du Plessis perished in the 15th over, Kohli completed the job, hitting a four and six off Arshad Khan to knock off the winning runs to hand MI their 11th consecutive defeat in their first match of the season.

The second round of games will kick off with Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

