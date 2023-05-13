SunRisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. While SRH have a huge task ahead of themselves if they are to finish among the top four sides, LSG need to win their remaining games to cement their place in the playoffs. With just 4 wins in 10 games, Aiden Markram's men are placed ninth in the 10-team points table. LSG, on the other hand, sit just outside the playoff positions in fifth.

As far as the qualification to next round is concerned, SRH need to win all four of their remaining games in the league stage of the campaign.

Such a situation would see them aggregate 8 wins in total and 16 points in the kitty. However, they would still need other results to go in their favour.

Also, they have to win their remaining games by huge margins in order to better their Net Run Rate which is presently -0.472.

Remaining Matches for SunRisers Hyderabad:

SRH vs LSG, May 13

GT vs SRH, May 15

SRH vs RCB, May 18

MI vs SRH, May 21

In contrast, LSG wouldn't have to rely on other results if they manage to win their remaining games. Currently, the Krunal Pandya-led side are fifth with 11 points in as many outings.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

SRH vs LSG, May 13

LSG vs MI, May 16

KKR vs LSG, May 20

If they win their remaining games, LSG will have 17 points in the bag, which would automatically put the likes of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH and Delhi Capitals out of contention.