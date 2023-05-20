Kolkata Knight Riders face Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Both teams need to win the match in order to keep their IPL 2023 playoff dreams alive with LSG guaranteeing a spot in the top 4 with a victory while a win will take KKR to 14 points and they will have to depend on other results to go in their favour. However, the match can be affected rain and that opens up multiple possibilities.

If the match is abandoned due to rain, LSG will find themselves in a brilliant position with 16 points and the best net run rate apart from Chennai Super Kings and the top-placed Gujarat Titans.

They will virtually qualify for the top four and will have a good chance of finishing in top 2 depending on how CSK performs against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, KKR will be out of the playoff race as they will have 13 points from 14 matches and that will not be enough for Nitish Rana and Co.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to win their final match against Gujarat Titans to reach the 16-points mark and hope for other results to go their way. However, the rain disruption may not be good news for Mumbai Indians as RCB have a far superior net run rate. In the case that LSG, RCB and MI also end up on 16 points, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be eliminated on net run rate.