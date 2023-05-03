The on-field spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has been grabbing the headlines but it is the involvement of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq which has remained somewhat ambiguous in the entire conversation. The fast bowler had a altercation with Kohli during Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A new video shows that an altercation may have taken place after the match as well. The video shows a war of words with Kohli which was followed by Gambhir having another spat with the RCB star.

Yesterday's fight from a better angle.pic.twitter.com/78zkotVhZZ — Jurel fc (@WiratWohli) May 2, 2023

In the aftermath of RCB's win over LSG, Naveen could be seen having an animated discussion with Kohli when the players from both sides were shaking hands. When the two players came in front of each other again, Naveen could be seen saying something to Kohli who stood and turned to respond to his comments.

After some time, Kohli was having a conversation with Kyle Mayers when Gambhir came and the duo engaged in some heated conversations. However, this was not the end of Naveen's involvement.

With the players from both sides trying to calm the nerves, Naveen was pictured walking towards the RCB group and he once again said something to Kohli who was already quite agitated. Kohli responded to him and even RCB skipper Faf du Plessis could be seen talking to Naveen. Gambhir also got involved at this point of time as a LSG player tried to take him away.

Things got a bit out of hand as Naveen walked away and what followed was another round of words between Gambhir and Kohli. Both cricketers were later fined by the BCCI for their actions.