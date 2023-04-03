Four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, lost their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, losing to the Gujarat Titans on Friday. Though Ruturaj Gaikwad went on to score a stunning 92 off 50 balls, no other batter managed to step up and deliver against the Titans. Despite having a squad that possesses the likes of Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK largely underperformed with the bat. Up against Lucknow Super Giants next, could Dhoni make a change in the batting order?

Gaikwad was CSK's biggest positive with the bat but he didn't get the support of a single batter from the other end. With Lucknow's Mark Wood in sublime form, the Super Kings could benefit from sending Stokes to open alongside Ruturaj to negate the threat that the England pacer possesses.

But, going by the trend that CSK has set, it is difficult to see them shake up the line-up after just one game.

Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

Stokes, bought for Rs 16.25 crore, would be eager to show his worth in the team's opening home game and set the pace for the long season ahead.

Sponsored by Vuukle

If the batters' inability to force the pace in the middle overs is a cause for concern, the bowling could be a bigger problem.

The comforting factor for CSK would be the return to familiar conditions at the Chidambaram stadium, where the spinners are expected to have a big say as seen in the India-Australia third ODI played here 10 days ago.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner did not have much of an impact in the season opener, and they will be hoping to step up in Monday's game.

CSK's likely playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande.

With PTI inputs