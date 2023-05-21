Kolkata Knight Riders nearly pulled off a sensational chase against Lucknow Super Giants, all because of the ever-reliable Rinku Singh. This time, however, Rinku's effort fell marginally short, with LSG securing a 1-run victory to qualify for the playoffs. The result might not have gone KKR's way but Rinku earned plenty of praise from the cricketing fraternity and fans on social media. Even Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to post a 'sensational' tweet for the Knight Riders man.

Gambhir, who has himself led the Kolkata franchise in the past tweeted: "What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent."

What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent! pic.twitter.com/E2HmdeqiHJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 20, 2023

After the match, even KKR skipper Nitish Rana said that he has run out of words for Rinku.

"The result did not go in our favour, but plenty of positives to take from this season and lots to improve as well. We will come back stronger next season. You need to do well in all three departments to compete and finish in the top 4 in the world's best league. I feel bad because we had the ability to qualify in the top four and we will work on mistakes and come back better next season. It feels like all 14 matches, I have spoken about Rinku. I am personally very happy for him (Rinku) and I do not really have words to describe him because the entire world has seen what he can do on a cricket field," said Rana in a post-match presentation.

Rinku indeed had a season to remember this year and established himself as a finisher to be feared. In 14 matches, he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. He scored four half-centuries in this IPL, with best score of 67 not-out.

With ANI inputs.