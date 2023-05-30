It was a memorable day for all cricket fans around the world as Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to clinch their fifth IPL title on Monday. Playing a rain-curtailed finale in Ahmedabad, Gujarat posted 214/4 in 20 overs. Later, while chasing 171 in 15 overs (DLS method), CSK needed 4 off the last ball, when Ravindra Jadeja smashed a boundary off Mohit Sharma's delivery and took his side to their fifth IPL trophy.

The closure of IPL 2023 brought loads of emotions as the finale encounter kept on getting delayed due to rain. However, it was worth the wait as it turned out to be a nail-biting thriller. After the match ended, former cricketers took to Twitter and expressed their happiness over CSK's win.

Woooww !

What a win . Jaddu you beauty. Great contribution from Rayudu, Rahane , Dube. Mohit was brilliant but @ChennaiIPL knows how to win from impossible situations. Whistle Podu all the way. #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/2e91FUpZMV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2023

Naseeb Ka dhani @msdhoni well done Csk. Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that's the way to retire what a player you have been — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2023

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, in what could turn out to be Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK and even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

Neither the juggernaut of the Gujarat Titans nor bad weather for two days could stop Dhoni's men from drawing level with their arch rivals Mumbai Indians, in terms of most IPL trophy wins.

