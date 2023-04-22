Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2023 match on Saturday, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. It was their second defeat of the season as they first lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, in a last-ball thriller. Aggressive batter Vijay Shankar had missed out on the last game due to back spasms. If he is declared fit to play then he is expected to replace Abhinav Manohar in the Playing XI.

It will also be interesting to see whether the team management will give a chance to Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade, who is yet to play his first match of the season.

Mohammed Shami has been a constant wicket-taker and has looked potent in the powerplay but more is expected of Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also hasn't been at his best with the ball, having picked only one wicket so far. Pacer Mohit Sharma, however, has done well in the two games he has played.

Rashid Khan has spearheaded the spin department, but against the Royals when he was taken to the cleaners by Samson, GT had no answer but to hand debut to 18-year-old Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who did well under pressure, albeit in a losing cause.

The Gujarat batting department looks sorted with likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan striking the ball well.

But the reigning champions will have their task cut out against LSG, who boast of a formidable batting line up.

GT's Predicted XI vs LSG: Wriddhiman Saha/Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar/Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

